Cipla Q3 results: Pharma company reports consolidated net profit of ₹1,056 crore

Pharma company Cipla, on Monday, revealed its third quarter financial results for FY24 with consolidated net profit of ₹1,056 crore.

Generic drugmaker's total revenue from operations for Q3 FY24 saw a marginal dip at ₹6,603 crore as compared to ₹6,678 crore in the previous quarter. The company reported a 32% rise in third-quarter profit on Monday, led by strong performance in its North American business.

The paid-up equity share capital increased to ₹161.47 crore upon allotment of 5,235 equity shares and 19,734 equity shares of 2 each, respectively during the quarter ended December, 2023.

(More to come)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!