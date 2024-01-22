Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Cipla Q3 results: Pharma company reports consolidated net profit of 1,056 crore

Cipla Q3 results: Pharma company reports consolidated net profit of 1,056 crore

Livemint

  • Cipla Q3 results: Pharma company reports consolidated net profit of 1,056 crore

Cipla Q3 FY24 results

Pharma company Cipla, on Monday, revealed its third quarter financial results for FY24 with consolidated net profit of 1,056 crore.

Generic drugmaker's total revenue from operations for Q3 FY24 saw a marginal dip at 6,603 crore as compared to 6,678 crore in the previous quarter. The company reported a 32% rise in third-quarter profit on Monday, led by strong performance in its North American business.

The paid-up equity share capital increased to 161.47 crore upon allotment of 5,235 equity shares and 19,734 equity shares of 2 each, respectively during the quarter ended December, 2023.

(More to come)

