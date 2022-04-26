Cisco sees strong demand for SaaS solutions from SMBs, tier-2 cities

“We believe that 5G will be a key growth driver for Cisco in the low-touch economy. To fast-track the deployment of 5G, Cisco is building the internet of the future. Our network architecture centres on silicon, optics, software and security, powered by throughput, AI/ML, IPV6, telemetry and industrial IoT (IIOT). We are engaged in 360-degree partnerships with all leading telecom service providers to prepare their networks for 5G by enabling an open, intelligent, and secure network platform, enhancing their go-to-market strategies and ensuring greater returns on their 5G investments," Chittilapilly said.

