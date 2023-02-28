Clash of Clans: Conquer Town Hall 10 with these top attacking strategies

GoWiBo is another powerful strategy for both clan war and multiplayer battles at Town Hall 10, especially when you have access to clan castle bowlers and a siege machine. To execute this strategy effectively, it's crucial to use Golems and Witches to create a funnel for the battle, while the bowlers and heroes penetrate the core of the enemy base. Additionally, you may want to consider adding Wizards and Valkyries to your army to handle any clan castle troops that may come your way. Overall, with proper execution, GoWiBo can be a reliable option for achieving 3-star victories at Town Hall 10.