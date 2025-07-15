Claude AI now integrates with Notion, Canva, Figma, Stripe and more in major Anthropic update

AI firm Anthropic has announced a major upgrade to its Claude assistant, unveiling a new directory of integrated tools designed to enhance productivity and streamline workflows. The update allows users to connect Claude to a wide range of third-party platforms such as Notion, Canva, Stripe, Figma, and more, effectively transforming the AI assistant into a more context-aware collaborator.

In a blog post published on Monday, Anthropic introduced the new feature as a leap towards intelligent, task-oriented AI support. “Now Claude can have access to the same tools, data, and context that you do,” the company stated, underscoring the shift from a basic assistant to a fully-fledged digital co-worker.

No More Starting from Scratch Traditionally, users have needed to repeatedly brief AI tools on their ongoing projects, timelines, and preferred software. With the newly introduced connectors, however, Claude can directly access user-approved services and data, thereby reducing friction and enabling quicker, more relevant outputs.

For instance, users can now ask Claude to “write release notes for our latest sprint from Linear,” and the assistant will automatically extract ticket information to generate a polished document. In another example, a creative brief can be quickly turned into a branded Canva post, or a Figma design can be transformed into usable code, all without switching platforms.

Boosting Productivity Across Teams Anthropic highlighted several key use cases:

Creating organised Notion roadmaps from AI-guided planning sessions.

Generating payment summaries using live Stripe data.

Accessing local applications like Prisma and Socket via the new Claude Desktop app. While the directory of tools is accessible to all Claude users on web and desktop, certain integrations, particularly with remote apps, are exclusive to subscribers on paid plans. Desktop extensions for locally installed applications require the Claude Desktop app to be installed.