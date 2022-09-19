Cloud computing faces growth pangs, but it should clear up

However, at present, China's cloud infrastructure market is facing greater growth pangs than other major markets. This market in China is dominated by offerings from its tech giants, namely Alibaba, Huawei, Tencent and Baidu. Cloud infrastructure spend in mainland China dropped to $7.3 billion in the first quarter of calendar year 2022 and stayed there in the second quarter as well. On a year-on-year basis, growth fell below 20% in the second quarter, for the first time, according to research firm Canalys. All top four players, accounting for 79% of the market, saw slower growth in the last two quarters.