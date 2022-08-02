Cloud giants can’t keep making rain

One notable tell came from Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat, who said: “We’ll continue to invest in areas like AI, Search and Cloud, and we’ll do it responsibly and in a way that is responsive to the current environment." In a report Monday, Erik Woodring of Morgan Stanley noted that Ms. Porat dropped the word “aggressively" that she has used to describe the company’s planned investments in Google Cloud over the previous six quarterly calls. Google’s main rival Facebook doesn’t operate a corporate cloud service, but parent company Meta Platforms has significantly ramped up its own network investments to build up the so-called metaverse. Last week, the company lowered the bottom end of its projected capex range for the year by $1 billion as its core advertising business has taken a hard hit.