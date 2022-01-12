Cloud security, AI, risk management key trends for data protection in 2022: Dell

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With the advancement in automation and artificial intelligence (AI) across economic sectors in India, the growth of malware, ransomware, and breaches is on the rise. The recent Dell Technologies 2021 Global Data Protection Index highlights that 70% of respondents in India believe emerging technologies — such as cloud-native applications, Kubernetes containers, AI, and machine learning — pose a risk to data protection, and the lack of data protection solutions for newer technologies is one of the top three data protection challenges for organizations.

Ripu Bajwa, director and general manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies, India highlights three trends that will cement the course for the cybersecurity and data protection landscape. They are increase in cloud services and corresponding data protection threats, increased awareness around industry initiatives such as security orchestration, automation and response, and the need for Unified Visibility and Control.

Ripu Bajwa, director and general manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies, India highlights three trends that will cement the course for the cybersecurity and data protection landscape. They are increase in cloud services and corresponding data protection threats, increased awareness around industry initiatives such as security orchestration, automation and response, and the need for Unified Visibility and Control.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), with today’s hybrid workforce, as much as 70% of all breaches still originating on the endpoint, it is important for IT teams to increase both their visibility and ability to control remotely. Therefore, in 2022, enterprises will increasingly look for unified and proactive security measures to defend their landscape of technology assets, spanning legacy endpoints, mobile, and cloud workloads without overburdening staff and in-house management resources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian CIOs and risk management leaders should consider the security advantages and productivity value of an XDR (Extended, Detection and Response) solution in the new year, Dell said.

"In 2022, organizations must continue to invest in compliance and data sovereignty. More companies must level up with the requirements of GDPR, which especially expects organizations to integrate the latest encryption technologies to safeguard consumers' data and to minimize the hazards associated with data transfers," Dell said.

Looking ahead, Dell believes there is no doubt the industry has moved to a stage where it is cognizant of the emerged and emerging security concerns, but what is key is to eliminate the bias towards actioning against the same. Proactive evaluation, monitoring and counter-attack of every attack surface is necessary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

