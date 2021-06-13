OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Cloud security still a key concern for cybersecurity professionals: Report

Bengaluru: Cloud security continues to be a key concern for cybersecurity professionals with 96% of the respondents in a survey saying they were "moderately concerned" and a third of them being "extremely concerned", according to the Cloud Security Report 2021 by Fortinet.

The misconfiguration of cloud security remains the biggest security risk, according to 67% of cybersecurity professionals in Fortinet’s survey. This is followed by the exfiltration of sensitive data (59%).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Most organizations are pursuing a hybrid or multi-cloud strategy (71%) for integration of multiple services, scalability, or business continuity reasons. Few companies rely on a single cloud deployment (27%) for their business needs. At least 76% are utilizing two or more cloud providers.

Survey participants also mentioned several barriers to faster cloud adoption. Among them were lack of visibility (53%), lack of control (46%), lack of staff resources or expertise (39%), and high cost (35%).

Currently, 33% of organizations are running more than 50% of their workload through cloud services, and this is expected to grow to 56% in the next 12-18 months.

Among the organizations surveyed, Microsoft Azure is the most popular cloud provider (73%) followed by Amazon Web Services (70%) and Google Cloud Platform (37%).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Businesses don’t like to disclose anything that suggests sloppy security (Photo: iStock)
Mint Curator

How secrecy on cybersecurity is giving hackers an advantage

4 min read . 31 May 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout