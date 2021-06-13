Cloud security still a key concern for cybersecurity professionals: Report

Cloud security still a key concern for cybersecurity professionals: Report1 min read . 01:24 PM IST
- At least 67% of respondents in Fortinet's survey said that the misconfiguration of cloud security remains the biggest security risk.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bengaluru: Cloud security continues to be a key concern for cybersecurity professionals with 96% of the respondents in a survey saying they were "moderately concerned" and a third of them being "extremely concerned", according to the Cloud Security Report 2021 by Fortinet.
Bengaluru: Cloud security continues to be a key concern for cybersecurity professionals with 96% of the respondents in a survey saying they were "moderately concerned" and a third of them being "extremely concerned", according to the Cloud Security Report 2021 by Fortinet.
The misconfiguration of cloud security remains the biggest security risk, according to 67% of cybersecurity professionals in Fortinet’s survey. This is followed by the exfiltration of sensitive data (59%).
The misconfiguration of cloud security remains the biggest security risk, according to 67% of cybersecurity professionals in Fortinet’s survey. This is followed by the exfiltration of sensitive data (59%).
Most organizations are pursuing a hybrid or multi-cloud strategy (71%) for integration of multiple services, scalability, or business continuity reasons. Few companies rely on a single cloud deployment (27%) for their business needs. At least 76% are utilizing two or more cloud providers.
Survey participants also mentioned several barriers to faster cloud adoption. Among them were lack of visibility (53%), lack of control (46%), lack of staff resources or expertise (39%), and high cost (35%).
Currently, 33% of organizations are running more than 50% of their workload through cloud services, and this is expected to grow to 56% in the next 12-18 months.
Among the organizations surveyed, Microsoft Azure is the most popular cloud provider (73%) followed by Amazon Web Services (70%) and Google Cloud Platform (37%).
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!