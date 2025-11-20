Cloudflare and Amazon Web Services down: Hundreds of users face fresh reports of outage

The Cloudflare outage has continued into a second day, disrupting online services for hundreds of users across multiple regions. Several websites that rely on the company’s infrastructure remain partially or completely inaccessible, according to user reports.

Advertisement

Fresh Cloudflare outage reports surface online Outage tracking platform Downdetector recorded more than 330 reports from the United States for Cloudflare at around 7:52 AM IST, indicating ongoing issues. Users have flagged problems ranging from website loading failures to difficulties accessing platforms that depend on Cloudflare’s content delivery and security services. As per the outage tracker, 56% users are facing issues with the server connection, 31% with the website and 12% with hosting.

Amazon Web Services has also seen a surge in reported disruptions during the same period. More than 340 users in the United States reported issues with AWS, suggesting that multiple cloud and hosting ecosystems are experiencing instability. Notably, the outage tracking highlighted that 67% users reported problems with us-east-1, 16% with us-east-2 and 16% with us-west-2.

Advertisement

Notably, several other platforms are also facing disruptions in the United States and other regions. Around 7:48 AM IST, more than 450 users on Downdetector reported issues with Steam. According to the outage tracker, 60% of users flagged problems with server connections, 29% faced issues with the website and 12% experienced login failures.

To recall, major platforms, including the social network X and AI chatbot ChatGPT, experienced widespread disruptions on Tuesday after Cloudflare reported that a latent software flaw had affected its systems. According to data from Downdetector, users also encountered issues on League of Legends along with select services from Google and OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT.

In a post on X, Cloudflare Chief Technology Officer Dane Knecht acknowledged the outage and apologised, saying the company had let down both customers and the wider internet community when a failure in its network disrupted significant volumes of traffic. He noted that services had since been restored.

Advertisement

Knecht explained that the issue stemmed from a latent bug in a system that supports Cloudflare’s bot mitigation tools. The flaw was triggered after a routine configuration update, causing the service to crash.