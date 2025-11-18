Cloudflare Down: ChatGPT to PayPal — Here's a full list of websites facing widespread technical outage

Cloudflare outage: Many websites and games around the world witnessed a series of error messages due to a technical issue which arose with a company named Cloudflare.

Mint reported earlier that the company acknowledged the outage and is currently investigating the issues which are being faced by users across the world. The company also disclosed that its Cloudflare Dashboard and API are failing with more than 500 errors.

“Cloudflare is aware of and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers. Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing. We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly,” said the company in a recent post on their website.

According to information collected from Reddit, Downdetector data recorded spikes for outages for online multiplayer games like League of Legends, Archive of our Own, Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.

List of websites impacted X (Previously known as Twitter)

Spotify

OpenAI (ChatGPT)

Perplexity

Amazon Web Services

Canva

Letterboxd

Sage

PayPal

League of Legends

Archive of our Own

Genshin Impact

Honkai: Star Rail What is Cloudflare? Cloudflare is one of the biggest network operating companies in the world, which many websites use to keep their speeds higher while protecting them against any form of cyber attacks. The Cloudflare platform performs as a middle layer between the website and the users who are trying to access it through their devices.

A technical issue with the Cloudflare platform can potentially lead to outages on multiple unrelated platforms, as the company supports a number of companies.

Mint's earlier report suggests that last month, the world witnessed two major outages with Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS), which fueled a series of incidents which affected a lot of websites. Google Cloud also witnessed an outage in June 2025, which disrupted applications like Google Meet, Discord and Spotify.

How to check X outage? Even though people are moving to Threads to check details about an outage on the platform X, that doesn't seem to be backed by data. Thousands of users confirmed not being able to access Elon Musk's X due to a technical issue. Users are facing a something went wrong screen and a blank feed.

According to the data collected from Google Trends, users flocked to Bluesky instead of Threads or Mastodon to check whether the platform is working or not.

Downdetector is an industry outage tracking website, which people use to keeps a tab on popular services, including X, Instagram, Facebook, Virgin Media, among others, to report if they are having trouble with the services.