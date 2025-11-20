Full list of services impacted as Cloudflare, Steam, Epic Games Store and AWS report outage

Cloudflare appears to be experiencing ongoing service issues on November 20, 2025, following a major disruption earlier in the week, which has left hundreds of users across several regions struggling to access websites that rely on the company’s network services. Many platforms that rely on Cloudflare for content delivery and security remain partly or fully inaccessible, according to user reports.

Fresh spike in Cloudflare reports signals ongoing disruption Outage tracker Downdetector logged more than 495 reports from the United States at around 8:01 AM IST, signalling that the problem is ongoing. Users have highlighted a range of difficulties, including websites failing to load and services that cannot be reached. According to the platform’s breakdown, 58% of affected users are facing server connection problems, 30% are encountering issues with websites, and 12% are experiencing hosting-related disruptions.

List of games and online services experiencing outage Downdetector has also listed several major online platforms and gaming titles impacted by the outage. Popular games and online services, including Steam, Epic Games Store, Counter-Strike, Battlefield, Rocket League, Halo Infinite, Elden Ring, Fortnite, and Apex Legends, have all experienced outages across various parts of the world.

Over 8,000 Steam users face outage More than 8,300 Steam users reported an outage on Downdetector at around 7:57 AM IST this morning. According to the platform’s data, 79% of users experienced server connection problems, 13% faced issues with gameplay, and 9% reported difficulties with the website.

Similarly, over 450 Epic Games Store users reported outage issues on the outage tracking site at 7:35 AM IST, all of whom were experiencing problems with login.

AWS outage hits users on Thursday Amazon Web Services (AWS) has also seen a surge in reported disruptions during the same period. More than 900 users in the United States reported issues with AWS. This suggests that multiple cloud and hosting ecosystems are currently experiencing instability. Notably, the outage tracking highlighted that 71% users reported problems with us-east-1, 17% with us-west-2 and 13% with us-west-1.

What is the cause of the Cloudflare outage? Major platforms, including the social network X and the AI chatbot ChatGPT, faced widespread outages on Tuesday after Cloudflare revealed that a latent software flaw had disrupted its systems. Data from Downdetector showed that users also ran into problems on League of Legends, as well as certain services from Google and OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.