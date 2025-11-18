Cloudflare Down LIVE: X, ChatGPT, Claude and Perplexity hit amid massive internet outage

Cloudflare Down LIVE: Internet infrastructure and security company Cloudflare is facing a technical issue which has led to a lot of popular platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and X (formerly Twitter).
Cloudflare has confirmed the issue in a status page and says it is working on fixing it.
“Cloudflare is experiencing an internal service degradation. Some services may be intermittently impacted. We are focused on restoring service. We will update as we are able to remediate. More updates to follow shortly.” the company said on its status page
Cloudflare Down LIVE:
X
Spotify
ChatGPT
Perplexity
Amazon Web Services
Canva
Letterboxd
Sage
PayPal
League of Legends
Archive of our Own
Genshin Impact
Honkai: Star Rail
Spotify
Claude AI
Cloudflare Down LIVE: The problem with Cloudflare outage seems to be spreading to new websites as a lot of new names are being added to the outage list on Downdetector including Ikea, Azure, Microsoft Teams, Square, Claude, Canva, Uber, League of Legends and Spotify
Cloudflare Down LIVE: In a statement to The Guardian, a Cloudflare spokesperson said, “We saw a spike in unusual traffic to one of Cloudflare’s services beginning at 11:20am. That caused some traffic passing through Cloudflare’s network to experience errors. While most traffic for most services continued to flow as normal, there were elevated errors across multiple Cloudflare services.”
“We do not yet know the cause of the spike in unusual traffic. We are all hands on deck to make sure all traffic is served without errors. After that, we will turn our attention to investigating the cause of the unusual spike in traffic.” they added
Cloudflare Down LIVE: While many people would assume that users flock to Threads to check details about the X outage, that doesn't seem to be backed by data.
As per Search Atlas, after the X outage, Google Trends data shows that users flocked to Bluesky instead of Threads or Mastodon to check whether the platform is working or not.
Cloudflare Down LIVE: Cloudflare has issued a new update on the outage efforts. The company wrote in its status page, “We have made changes that have allowed Cloudflare Access and WARP to recover. Error levels for Access and WARP users have returned to pre-incident rates. We have re-enabled WARP access in London.”
Cloudflare Down LIVE: Downdetector data and multiple posts on Reddit suggest that the following video games may have been impacted due to th recent Cloudflare outage: League of Legends, Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.
Cloudflare Down LIVE: “We are seeing services recover, but customers may continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts.” the company updated on its status page
Cloudflare Down LIVE: We don't have a confirmed list of websites affected by the outage but some of the platforms that users are reporting problems with accessing currently are Perplexity, Chat GPT, X and Gemini
