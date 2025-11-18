Live Updates

Cloudflare Down LIVE: X, ChatGPT, Claude and Perplexity hit amid massive internet outage

  • Cloudflare Down LIVE: Cloudflare says it is fixing the issue that caused the outage but many popular websites like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, X and Spotify are still facing issues.

Aman Gupta
Updated18 Nov 2025, 07:49:38 PM IST
Cloudflare Down LIVE: Cloudflare outage has taken down a lot of popular platforms
Cloudflare Down LIVE: Cloudflare outage has taken down a lot of popular platforms(AP)

Cloudflare Down LIVE: Internet infrastructure and security company Cloudflare is facing a technical issue which has led to a lot of popular platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and X (formerly Twitter).

Cloudflare has confirmed the issue in a status page and says it is working on fixing it.

“Cloudflare is experiencing an internal service degradation. Some services may be intermittently impacted. We are focused on restoring service. We will update as we are able to remediate. More updates to follow shortly.” the company said on its status page

Follow updates here:
18 Nov 2025, 07:49:38 PM IST

Cloudflare Down LIVE: Full list of websites affected by outage

Cloudflare Down LIVE:

X

Spotify

ChatGPT

Perplexity

Amazon Web Services

Canva

Letterboxd

Sage

PayPal

League of Legends

Archive of our Own

Genshin Impact

Honkai: Star Rail

Spotify

Claude AI

18 Nov 2025, 07:35:19 PM IST

Cloudflare Down LIVE: New websites seem to be down

Cloudflare Down LIVE: The problem with Cloudflare outage seems to be spreading to new websites as a lot of new names are being added to the outage list on Downdetector including Ikea, Azure, Microsoft Teams, Square, Claude, Canva, Uber, League of Legends and Spotify

18 Nov 2025, 07:15:44 PM IST

Cloudflare Down LIVE: What did Cloudflare spokesperson say on the outage?

Cloudflare Down LIVE: In a statement to The Guardian, a Cloudflare spokesperson said, “We saw a spike in unusual traffic to one of Cloudflare’s services beginning at 11:20am. That caused some traffic passing through Cloudflare’s network to experience errors. While most traffic for most services continued to flow as normal, there were elevated errors across multiple Cloudflare services.”

“We do not yet know the cause of the spike in unusual traffic. We are all hands on deck to make sure all traffic is served without errors. After that, we will turn our attention to investigating the cause of the unusual spike in traffic.” they added

18 Nov 2025, 07:02:53 PM IST

Cloudflare Down LIVE: Where do users go to check X outage?

Cloudflare Down LIVE: While many people would assume that users flock to Threads to check details about the X outage, that doesn't seem to be backed by data.

As per Search Atlas, after the X outage, Google Trends data shows that users flocked to Bluesky instead of Threads or Mastodon to check whether the platform is working or not.

Google Trends data
18 Nov 2025, 06:52:11 PM IST

Cloudflare Down LIVE: Latest update on outage

Cloudflare Down LIVE: Cloudflare has issued a new update on the outage efforts. The company wrote in its status page, “We have made changes that have allowed Cloudflare Access and WARP to recover. Error levels for Access and WARP users have returned to pre-incident rates. We have re-enabled WARP access in London.”

18 Nov 2025, 06:41:19 PM IST

Cloudflare Down LIVE: Games that could be affected due to outage

Cloudflare Down LIVE: Downdetector data and multiple posts on Reddit suggest that the following video games may have been impacted due to th recent Cloudflare outage: League of Legends, Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.

18 Nov 2025, 06:32:12 PM IST

Cloudflare Down LIVE: Cloudflare says services are recovering but...

Cloudflare Down LIVE: “We are seeing services recover, but customers may continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts.” the company updated on its status page

18 Nov 2025, 06:28:50 PM IST

Cloudflare Down LIVE: Which websites are affected by outage?

Cloudflare Down LIVE: We don't have a confirmed list of websites affected by the outage but some of the platforms that users are reporting problems with accessing currently are Perplexity, Chat GPT, X and Gemini

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsCloudflare Down LIVE: X, ChatGPT, Claude and Perplexity hit amid massive internet outage
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.