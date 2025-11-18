Cloudflare Down LIVE: X, ChatGPT, Claude and Perplexity hit amid massive internet outage

Cloudflare Down LIVE: Internet infrastructure and security company Cloudflare is facing a technical issue which has led to a lot of popular platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and X (formerly Twitter).

Cloudflare has confirmed the issue in a status page and says it is working on fixing it.

“Cloudflare is experiencing an internal service degradation. Some services may be intermittently impacted. We are focused on restoring service. We will update as we are able to remediate. More updates to follow shortly.” the company said on its status page