Cloudflare Down: X, Gemini, Perplexity, ChatGPT and other platforms face widespread outage

If you are seeing a lot of error messages on your favourite websites, you are not alone and it may be due to a company called Cloudflare. A lot of users on popular apps and websites like X, Gemini, Perplexity and others have shared error messages related to Cloudflare and the company has also confirmed that it is facing a technical issue.

“Cloudflare is aware of and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers. Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing. We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly,” Cloudflare said in a post on its status page.

The company now says that it is ‘seeing services recover’ but customers could continue to observe ‘higher-than-normal error rates’ as it continues the remediation efforts.

Which websites are down due to Cloudflare outage? Thousands of users have confirmed not being able to access Elon Musk led X owing to a technical issue. Users are being met with a something went wrong screen and a blank feed.

While outage tracking website Downdetector seems to be working fine for now, some users say that the platform itself witnessed an outage due to the Cloudflare issue. Users say they were met with an internal server error on Cloudflare’s network while trying to access the platform.

OpenAI status page

OpenAI has confirmed on its website that ChatGPT and some of its other platforms are down and it is investigating the issue. However, the AI startup hasn't confirmed whether the issue is linked to the Cloudflare outage or not.

What is Cloudflare? Cloudflare is one of the biggest networks operating company and is used by many websites to keep speed up their service and protect them from online attacks. The platform acts as a middle layer between websites and the people trying to access them.

Since Cloudflare supports a number of companies, a technical issue on its end can lead to outages on multiple unrelated platforms.

This isn't the first time that we are seeing outages of this kind either. In just the last month, there were two major outages Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) which led to a cascading effect on a lot of popular websites.