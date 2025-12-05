Cloudflare down: Platform confirms ongoing maintenance as users notice service issues

Cloudflare confirmed on Friday that parts of its network were experiencing interruptions as the company carried out planned maintenance work. According to the official Cloudflare System Status page, the activity began at 09:00 UTC on 5 December, with the notice stating that scheduled maintenance was in progress and that updates would follow as required.

Clouflare responds to the outage At approximately 09:12 UTC, the official Cloudflare status page reported, “A fix has been implemented, and we are monitoring the results.” It also noted that the company is investigating a rise in errors affecting customers running Workers scripts. It is analysing the issue and working on a fix, with further updates to be provided soon.

At 09:00 UTC, the firm stated that it would continue to provide updates as the work progresses. Users who rely on Cloudflare services for website security and content delivery were advised to monitor the status page for the latest updates.

Users report server issues on Downdetector According to Downdetector, over 1500 users reported the disruption in the United States around 2:34 PM IST. Similarly, over 2000 users reported issues in India at the outage tracking website.

Notably, the outage tracker highlighted that in the US, 74% users faced issues with the server connection, 19% with the website and 6% with the DNS. While in India, 71% users faced problems with the website, 22% with server connection and the remaining 8% with hosting.

Cloudflare said that it was investigating problems affecting its Dashboard and related Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

According to the company’s status page, customers using the Dashboard or Cloudflare APIs may experience failed requests and see error messages while the issue is being addressed.