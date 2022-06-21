Cloudflare outage causes downtime in popular apps; Zerodha, NordVPN, Discord hit2 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 02:19 PM IST
- About an hour after the outage was reported, Cloudflare announced that the issue has been fixed
An undisclosed issue with popular content distribution network (CDN) provider, Cloudflare, brought down several popular websites and apps on Tuesday. The service outage began at around noon, affecting services of brokerage platform Zerodha, communication service Discord, virtual private network (VPN) service NordVPN and more.