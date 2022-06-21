Cloudflare outage causes downtime in popular apps; Zerodha, NordVPN, Discord hit

A CDN operates a vast network of distributed servers, which helps reduce the amount of time that a website takes to transfer data from a server where its information is stored, to its front-end for users to access. Prior to the advent of CDNs, websites would take much longer for data transfers to take place via central servers. A CDN, therefore, drastically reduces the amount of time that a site takes to display information by localizing servers closer to the source region of a user request.

