Cloudflare outage cost an average CFD broker nearly $1.6 billion in trading volumes, data shows

Cloudflare Outage: The Cloudflare technical issue, which emerged on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, flagged a series of errors and outages across many websites, resulting in disruptions to their operations. A report from the news portal FinanceMagnates suggests that an average CFD broker lost nearly $1.6 billion in trading volumes during the outage.

How much did brokers lose? Even though the brokers do not publicly disclose their trading losses, the news portal's report estimates that the Cloudflare outage may have cost brokers an average of $1.58 billion in trading volumes, which amounts to nearly 1% of their monthly trading revenues.

According to the data cited in the news portal's report, excluding the top 10 contracts for difference (CFD) brokers who did not report any outage, the rest have a maximum monthly trading volume $416 billion in the third quarter of 2025, and a minimum of $40 billion.

This results in an average trading volume of $174 billion per month and a daily trading volume of $7.91 billion based on the 22 trading days in a month.

Leveraging the above-mentioned figures, an average broker lost $1.58 billion in trading volume in those three hours, which is also 0.91 per cent of brokers’ monthly trading volume.

However, the news portal also highlighted that the estimated losses may be partial as traders return to settle their positions after such outages.

Which brokers were impacted? During the three-hour-long Cloudflare outage on Tuesday, many companies witnessed the impact on their websites, while many forex (foreign exchange) and contracts for difference (CFD) brokers lost money as many websites showed an ‘internal server error’ issue.

Monaxa, Skilling, Xtrade and FXPro were among many other brokerage websites which witnessed a confirmed impact during the technical outage.

As Cloudflare is one of the biggest network operating companies in the world, other firms use its services to keep their website speed higher while protecting them against any form of digital attacks. As there are a large number of companies using their services, any impact on the Cloudflare platform can potentially lead to outages on multiple unrelated platforms.

Mint reported earlier that other companies like X (Previously known as Twitter), Spotify, OpenAI (ChatGPT), Perplexity, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Canva, Letterboxd, Sage, and PayPal were among many others which recorded disruption on their websites.

According to several other media reports, the outage increased between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (GMT), with a peak between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (GMT), according to the news portal's report.