Cloudflare outage impacts thousands, disrupts transit systems, ChatGPT, X and more

A widely used Internet infrastructure company is attempting to staunch outages that have impacted users of everything from ChatGPT and the online game, “League of Legends," to the New Jersey Transit system.

At just after 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Cloudflare said that it has restored its dashboard services, but is still working to “remediate broad application services impact.”

Cloudflare said it had to temporarily disable some services for United Kingdom users as it attempts to rectify multiple outages early Tuesday.

“We have made changes that have allowed Cloudflare Access and WARP to recover. Error levels for Access and WARP users have returned to pre-incident rates. We have re-enabled WARP access in London,” the company wrote on its status page. “We are continuing to work toward restoring other services.”

Others that are experiencing issues include the social media site X, Shopify, Dropbox, Coinbase, and the Moody's credit ratings service. Moody's website displayed an Error Code 500 and instructed individuals to visit Cloudflare's website for more information.

Cloudflare, based in The San Francisco, provides internet infrastructure that protects websites from online threats and helps them run more smoothly.

Last month Microsoft had to deploy a fix to address an outage of their Azure cloud portal that left users unable to access Office 365, Minecraft and other services. The tech company wrote on its Azure status page that a configuration change to its Azure infrastructure caused the outage.