Cloudflare down LIVE: Is Cloudflare down? Zoom, Zerodha Kite, Groww outage spikes to high volume — Check details here

Cloudflare down LIVE: Is Cloudflare down? Zoom, Zerodha Kite, and Groww are among several other websites which were facing high outage volume issues on Friday, 5 December 2025, due to a scheduled maintenance activity in the Cloudflare systems.
According to industry outage tracker Downdetector, the Cloudflare outage witnessed more than 2,100 reports on Friday afternoon, starting from 1:50 p.m. onwards.
The data also suggests that most of the people reporting the issues were facing outages on their website, facing issues with server connections and also certain hosting issues.
69% of the reports were over people facing website outage, 23% of the reports were on server connection issues, while 8% of the reports were due to people facing hosting-related issues on Friday, Downdetector data shows.
Cloudflare on Friday confirmed that parts of its service network were experiencing interruptions as the company carried out planned maintenance work.
Check live updates related to the Cloudflare down LIVE here
Cloudflare down LIVE: Online brokerage platform, Zerodha,in a post on X, said that the Cloudflare global outage has now been resolved, and the Kite services have been restored to normal.
The company said that the traders can trade as per their needs, while also apologising for the inconvenience caused to its users for the sudden disruption on Friday, 5 December 2025.
“Update: Cloudflare global outage resolved. Kite services have been restored. You can now trade normally. We regret the inconvenience caused,” said Zerodha in a separate post on X.
Cloudflare down LIVE: Groww, Zoom, Canva, Valorant, Angle One, QuillBot, and Upstox were among the several websites, including stock brokerage sites, shopping sites and others, which were hit by the sudden outage over the scheduled maintenance activities.
Cloudflare down LIVE: Cloudflare on Friday, 5 December 2025, confirmed that parts of its network were experiencing interruptions as the company carried out planned maintenance work in its systems.
As per the Cloudflare System Status page data, the maintenance activity began at 09:00 UTC on 5 December. The notice also mentioned that the scheduled maintenance was in progress and that updates would follow as required.
Cloudflare down LIVE: Industry outage tracker Downdetector data showed that the Cloudflare outage recorded more than 2,100 reports as of Friday afternoon. The tracker started picking up outage reports starting from 1:50 p.m. onwards.
Most of the people reporting the issues were facing outages on their website, facing issues with server connections and also certain hosting issues.
Cloudflare down LIVE: Online brokerage firm Zerodha, on Friday, 5 December 2025, recommended its users to use Kite WhatsApp as a backup to manage their trades amid the Cloudflare outage.
“Due to a cross-platform downtime on Cloudflare, Kite is currently unavailable. Please use the Kite WhatsApp backup to manage your trades while we investigate,” said Zerodha in a social media post.
Cloudflare down LIVE: Zoom, Zerodha Kite, Groww, are among others which have record high server issue volumes due to the Cloudflare outage on 5 December 2025.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.