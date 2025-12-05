Live Updates

Cloudflare down LIVE: Is Cloudflare down? Zoom, Zerodha Kite, Groww outage spikes to high volume — Check details here

Cloudflare down LIVE: Is Cloudflare down? Zoom, Zerodha Kite, and Groww were among several websites which faced high outage volumes on Friday, 5 December 2025, due to a scheduled maintenance activity in the Cloudflare systems.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated5 Dec 2025, 03:51:18 PM IST
Cloudflare down LIVE: Zoom, Zerodha Kite, Groww outage spikes to high volume on Friday, 5 December 2025.
Cloudflare down LIVE: Zoom, Zerodha Kite, Groww outage spikes to high volume on Friday, 5 December 2025. (AP)

Cloudflare down LIVE: Is Cloudflare down? Zoom, Zerodha Kite, and Groww are among several other websites which were facing high outage volume issues on Friday, 5 December 2025, due to a scheduled maintenance activity in the Cloudflare systems.

According to industry outage tracker Downdetector, the Cloudflare outage witnessed more than 2,100 reports on Friday afternoon, starting from 1:50 p.m. onwards.

The data also suggests that most of the people reporting the issues were facing outages on their website, facing issues with server connections and also certain hosting issues.

69% of the reports were over people facing website outage, 23% of the reports were on server connection issues, while 8% of the reports were due to people facing hosting-related issues on Friday, Downdetector data shows.

Cloudflare on Friday confirmed that parts of its service network were experiencing interruptions as the company carried out planned maintenance work.

Check live updates related to the Cloudflare down LIVE here

Read all technology-related news here

Follow updates here:
5 Dec 2025, 03:51:18 PM IST

Cloudflare down LIVE: Are Zerodha Kite services restored?

Cloudflare down LIVE: Online brokerage platform, Zerodha,in a post on X, said that the Cloudflare global outage has now been resolved, and the Kite services have been restored to normal.

The company said that the traders can trade as per their needs, while also apologising for the inconvenience caused to its users for the sudden disruption on Friday, 5 December 2025.

“Update: Cloudflare global outage resolved. Kite services have been restored. You can now trade normally. We regret the inconvenience caused,” said Zerodha in a separate post on X.

5 Dec 2025, 03:33:21 PM IST

Cloudflare down LIVE: Which websites are down today?

Cloudflare down LIVE: Groww, Zoom, Canva, Valorant, Angle One, QuillBot, and Upstox were among the several websites, including stock brokerage sites, shopping sites and others, which were hit by the sudden outage over the scheduled maintenance activities.

5 Dec 2025, 03:15:52 PM IST

Cloudflare down LIVE: What does Cloudflare say?

Cloudflare down LIVE: Cloudflare on Friday, 5 December 2025, confirmed that parts of its network were experiencing interruptions as the company carried out planned maintenance work in its systems.

As per the Cloudflare System Status page data, the maintenance activity began at 09:00 UTC on 5 December. The notice also mentioned that the scheduled maintenance was in progress and that updates would follow as required.

5 Dec 2025, 03:12:38 PM IST

Cloudflare down LIVE: Downdetector shows outage reports surge over 2,100!

Cloudflare down LIVE: Industry outage tracker Downdetector data showed that the Cloudflare outage recorded more than 2,100 reports as of Friday afternoon. The tracker started picking up outage reports starting from 1:50 p.m. onwards.

Most of the people reporting the issues were facing outages on their website, facing issues with server connections and also certain hosting issues.

5 Dec 2025, 03:09:01 PM IST

Cloudflare down LIVE: Zerodha says to use Kite WhatsApp as backup to manage trades!

Cloudflare down LIVE: Online brokerage firm Zerodha, on Friday, 5 December 2025, recommended its users to use Kite WhatsApp as a backup to manage their trades amid the Cloudflare outage.

“Due to a cross-platform downtime on Cloudflare, Kite is currently unavailable. Please use the Kite WhatsApp backup to manage your trades while we investigate,” said Zerodha in a social media post.

5 Dec 2025, 02:54:46 PM IST

Cloudflare down LIVE: Zoom, Zerodha Kite, Groww record high outage volumes!

Cloudflare down LIVE: Zoom, Zerodha Kite, Groww, are among others which have record high server issue volumes due to the Cloudflare outage on 5 December 2025.

Technology
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsCloudflare down LIVE: Is Cloudflare down? Zoom, Zerodha Kite, Groww outage spikes to high volume — Check details here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.