Cloudflare down LIVE: Is Cloudflare down? Zoom, Zerodha Kite, Groww outage spikes to high volume — Check details here

Cloudflare down LIVE: Is Cloudflare down? Zoom, Zerodha Kite, and Groww are among several other websites which were facing high outage volume issues on Friday, 5 December 2025, due to a scheduled maintenance activity in the Cloudflare systems.

According to industry outage tracker Downdetector, the Cloudflare outage witnessed more than 2,100 reports on Friday afternoon, starting from 1:50 p.m. onwards.

The data also suggests that most of the people reporting the issues were facing outages on their website, facing issues with server connections and also certain hosting issues.

69% of the reports were over people facing website outage, 23% of the reports were on server connection issues, while 8% of the reports were due to people facing hosting-related issues on Friday, Downdetector data shows.

Cloudflare on Friday confirmed that parts of its service network were experiencing interruptions as the company carried out planned maintenance work.

