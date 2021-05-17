Cloudflare’s new authentication system aims to eliminate CAPTCHA from Internet

The company has set up an example website—cloudflarechallenge.com—where you can try the system out. Users will just have to click on a button asking them to prove they’re human, which leads the browser to prompt for a USB key or even the device’s own authentication system (fingerprint or face ID). Cloudflare says it has tested the service with YubiKeys, HyperFIDO keys and Thetis FIDO U2F keys right now, and that the system will take five seconds to beat, with at most three clicks at a time.