With ongoing digitization and adoption of emerging technologies across sectors, India is at the forefront of cloud adoption, and cloud-related roles are taking up nearly 10% of total jobs with 3 lakh active job seekers in November 2021, according to online recruiting platform Monster.com.

The cloud market in India is expanding and is expected to grow 26% by the end of 2022. Having said that, there is an emerging talent gap prevailing in the industry due to the lack of adequate skilling.

The top skills in demand for cloud professionals include cloud computing, AWS/Azure, cloud migration, SAP, cloud security, machine learning/artificial intelligence which are highly pursued and in demand by recruiters. Further, the demand for cloud-related roles has grown exponentially since last year (40%), with over 608,000 cloud professionals across all verticals in India, data from Monster.com indicated.

Interestingly, Monster.com data reveals that the largest share in cloud jobs was held by intermediate-level professionals with 4-6 years of experience who comprised 44% of the cloud workforce as on November 2021. Entry-level talent with 0-3 years of experience followed close behind at 29%, indicating an optimistic outlook for freshers in the industry.

While the pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital transformation and emerging technologies across industries, there has been a tremendous increase in the demand for certified cloud coders in India. In order to cater to this demand, Monster.com has collaborated with Microsoft to launch Velocity, a virtual career fair for cloud professionals.

“It is no surprise that the demand for cloud professionals in India is continuing to expand to exponential heights, having grown over 40% since last year. It is also interesting to note that freshers and intermediate level professionals hold a higher share in the cloud market," said Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster APAC & ME, a Quess company.

“Given this ever-increasing demand in the cloud market, we have collaborated with Microsoft to launch Velocity, in a joint endeavour to bridge the talent gap in India’s cloud market through candidate upskilling and facilitation of top recruiter interactions with Microsoft-certified coders," he added.

