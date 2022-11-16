CM Bommai announces six tech cities in Karnataka

CM Bommai announces six tech cities in Karnataka1 min read . 06:01 PM IST
The decision to build a startup park and high-tech cities has been made after realising the enthusiasm and the scope for developing startup ideas in Bengaluru
The decision to build a startup park and high-tech cities has been made after realising the enthusiasm and the scope for developing startup ideas in Bengaluru
BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that six new high-tech cities in Hubbali, Dharwad, Mysore, Mangaluru, central Karnataka, and one near Bengaluru, will be built within six months.
BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that six new high-tech cities in Hubbali, Dharwad, Mysore, Mangaluru, central Karnataka, and one near Bengaluru, will be built within six months.
Addressing the 25th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit, Bommai said that the high-tech cities will promote science and technology and innovative ideas for growth of Karnataka. “The decision to build a startup park and high-tech cities has been made after realising the enthusiasm and the scope for developing startup ideas in Bengaluru," the chief minister said.
Addressing the 25th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit, Bommai said that the high-tech cities will promote science and technology and innovative ideas for growth of Karnataka. “The decision to build a startup park and high-tech cities has been made after realising the enthusiasm and the scope for developing startup ideas in Bengaluru," the chief minister said.
He urged experts and entrepreneurs to come up with innovative ideas to address the problems of urban high-tech cities and increase the ease of living in such cities.
A startup park near the Bengaluru airport will be also built within six months, and will serve as a knowledge hub allowing entrepreneurs to reflect and develop startup ideas for the overall development of the state and nation, Bommai said.
“The natural resources around us are dwindling at an alarming rate every year. The development comes at the cost of nature and natural resources. Hence, I urge the scientific and technological community to come up with eco-friendly innovations, eco-friendly ideas, eco-friendly tech, so that we can preserve our resources for the future just like how our forefathers did so in the past," he added.
Interestingly, he stressed on the need to introduce eco-friendly innovations to ensure sustainable growth while noting that such innovation is important in the field of biotechnology ass well to increase the longevity of human species.
The summit will witness signing of at least nine MoUs and the launch of over 20 products to mark silver jubilee celebrations.