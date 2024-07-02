Nothing's subsidiary CMF has announced the launch of its first smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, in India on July 8. Accompanying this release are the CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2. The company has been gradually unveiling design elements and specifications of the CMF Phone 1, sparking significant interest among tech enthusiasts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An official post on X has revealed the design of the CMF Phone 1's rear camera module. The phone will feature a dual rear camera system housed within a vertical, pill-shaped module located at the top left corner of the back panel. Each of the two sensors is set in separate circular units arranged vertically within this module. The camera module is slightly raised and distinct in color from the rest of the phone's body.

The CMF Phone 1's main camera will include a 50MP Sony sensor paired with an f/1.8 lens. The device will also support Ultra XDR, enhancing the quality of captured images. Earlier teasers hinted that the phone might have a removable back plate, potentially offering ease of repair by providing access to the battery and other internal components. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further details confirmed via social media posts reveal that the CMF Phone 1 will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a robust 5,000mAh battery, promising up to two days of usage or 22 hours of continuous YouTube streaming.

Under the hood, the CMF Phone 1 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, expandable virtually by another 8GB. The phone will boast a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

The front camera is expected to feature a 16MP sensor. The phone will have an IP52-rated build, indicating moderate protection against dust and water. It is anticipated to be priced below Rs. 20,000 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With its promising specifications and competitive pricing, the CMF Phone 1 is poised to make a strong entry into the Indian smartphone market. The launch on July 8 will be closely watched by tech enthusiasts and consumers alike.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!