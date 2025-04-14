CMF Phone 2 Pro confirmed to include a charger in-box; co-founder says ‘we heard you’

Nothing phones have never shipped with a charger. Ever since the launch of the Nothing Phone 1, the box has only included the phone, a USB cable, and the SIM ejector tool. This isn't just a Nothing-specific decision, though. Other manufacturers such as Samsung, Apple, and Google have also removed chargers from their boxes.

Advertisement

However, Nothing now appears to be making a U-turn, by including a charger in the box. Interestingly, this isn't for one of its mainline phones, but rather for a device under its sub-brand, CMF. The brand has confirmed that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be shipped with a charger in the Indian market. Here’s what we know.

Advertisement

The CMF Phone 2 Pro will come with a charger in India, Nothing Co-founder Confirms Nothing’s co-founder, Akis Evangelidis responded to a user who had requested that a charger be included with Nothing’s phones. The user tagged Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, and Akis himself, urging them to include a charger in the box, stating that "only Nothing can do it" and emphasising the need for one. The co-founder replied, “We heard you my man - giving it a go with CMF Phone 2 Pro in India,” confirming that the CMF Phone 2 Pro in India would indeed include a charger.

This is significant, considering that none of Nothing’s previous phones, whether the mainline models like the Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2, Phone 2a, or Phone 2a Plus, nor the latest Nothing Phone 3a series, including the 3a and 3a Pro, or even the CMF Phone 1, came with a charger in the box in India or globally.

Advertisement

The post also included an image of the CMF Phone 2 Pro’s retail box, which appears noticeably bulkier than previous Nothing boxes, presumably to accommodate the charger.

This could be an India-only decision The source specifically mentioned that this move is limited to India, so it’s possible that other markets may not receive the same treatment when it comes to Nothing or CMF devices. India might be receiving this benefit exclusively, which would make sense given the price range the CMF Phone 1 was positioned in, it was consistently available for around ₹15,000. Consumers in this price bracket generally expect a charger in the box and may be unwilling to spend an additional ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 on one separately.

Advertisement