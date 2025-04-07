CMF Phone 2 Pro launch confirmed for April: New Design, triple cameras, and all we expect

CMF, Nothing’s sub-brand, is gearing up to launch its second device, now officially confirmed as the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Buzz around the phone is growing, with the brand revealing several key details, including the launch date, design teasers, camera features, and more. In addition, CMF has announced that the event will also see the debut of more products: CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus. Here’s everything we know so far about the CMF Phone 2 Pro, straight from official teasers and announcements.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Release Date for India Revealed Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the company has shared several teasers so far, including confirmation of the launch date and the products we can expect. The first teaser came in the form of an abstract video, which appears to showcase a camera module. The three-second teaser reveals a new camera lens. However, it remains to be seen whether the phone will feature a triple camera or continue with a dual-camera setup like its predecessor, the CMF Phone 1.

That said, based on a recent leak that showcases the alleged body of the device (via Reddit user UpperPerformer6651), the camera lens shown in the teaser could be the third lens that Nothing brings to the device. Additionally, a press release design shows the same camera orientation, hinting that there indeed could be three camera lenses on offer. Whether one of them is a telephoto or depth sensor remains to be seen.

Another teaser showcases a corner of the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which includes industrial design elements reminiscent of the Nothing Phone, such as exposed screws and what appears to be a metallic finish. You can also spot the bottom-firing speaker. The phone features “CMF by Nothing” branding on the left side of the back. The ad copy from Nothing reads, “A new finish. Textured, Tactile, Different.”

So, it’s possible that the CMF Phone 2 Pro could be a significant departure from the CMF Phone 1 in offering a metallic look and feel. If you recall, the original CMF Phone featured a sort of modular design, allowing users to swap out backs and add accessories. It remains to be seen what Nothing brings to the table this time. That being said, the exposed screws do point in a similar direction—suggesting that, like the Phone 1, the back could be removable as well.

And finally, the latest post on X reveals the phone’s launch date, now confirmed as 28 April 2025. During the same launch, CMF is also set to launch not one, not two, but three new pairs of truly wireless earbuds: CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus.

CMF Phone 1: Throwback The CMF Phone 2 Pro is set to succeed the CMF Phone 1, which launched in July last year. The original came with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in the base model and featured a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display.