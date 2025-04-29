CMF Phone 2 Pro launched: 7 key details you must know

CMF Phone 2 Pro was launched yesterday, and naturally becomes CMF’s second phone after the CMF Phone 1 was launched last year. It offers a slew of upgrades over the last generation, and does represent good value considering its feature set, especially the camera setup. Here, let us tell you all you need to know about the CMF Phone 2 Pro, including its performance, accessories, and more.

CMF Phone 2 Pro gets a triple camera setup It gets a triple camera setup, unlike the Nothing CMF Phone 1, the CMF Phone 2 Pro features a triple camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 15-megapixel telephoto camera.

As for the front camera, it's a 16-megapixel shooter. This is a major improvement from the CMF Phone 1, which only had a dual-camera setup.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro gets Essential Space Yes, the CMF Phone now has Essential Space, and this is facilitated by the Essential Key, akin to the Nothing Phone 3a and the 3a Pro. You can quickly take notes, save memories, capture screenshots, and there's a big AI angle at play as well.

It has an upgraded chipset The CMF Phone 1 had the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The CMF Phone 2 Pro takes it up a notch with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro, which makes for much better performance.

However, things like the battery remain the same, with the CMF Phone 2 Pro offering a 5000mAh battery, similar to the CMF Phone 1.This battery supports 33W fast charging.

The Phone 2 Pro comes in four colours The phone offers a great choice in terms of aesthetics, with four colours on offer: black, white, light green, and orange. Different variants also offer different finishes, for instance, the orange variant has a dual-tone design. As far as build quality goes, the phone offers IP54 dust and water resistance, which makes it quite durable.

CMF Phone 2 Pro display Coming to the display, the CMF Phone 2 Pro features a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED panel and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness is impressive at 3,000 nits, and the high brightness mode can reach 1,300 nits.

The little things The phone offers several premium-grade features, including a linear haptic motor for more tactile vibration, according to the company. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It supports PGMI at 120 FPS, has Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and also includes a Gaming Network Boost feature as well as a Signal Boost feature to help in areas with weak cellular reception.

There’s support for interesting accessories The CMF Phone 1 was known for its quirky add-ons, and the CMF Phone 2 Pro is no different. It offers several unique accessories like a universal cover, which lets you attach magnetic accessories including a wallet and a stand that snap onto the phone’s back, much like Apple’s MagSafe. There's also a lanyard offered by Nothing, which you can use to keep your phone safe and stylish.