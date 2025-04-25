CMF Phone 2 Pro launches April 28: Check confirmed upgrades over CMF Phone 1

CMF Phone 2 Pro is now just a few days away, officially scheduled for April 28. So far, the brand has revealed most of the key details, including its design, specifications, and camera system. This is enough to roughly understand how big of an upgrade it will be compared to last year’s CMF Phone 1. Read on for the details.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs CMF Phone 1: Major Differences Confirmed Firstly, starting with performance, the CMF Phone 2 Pro features the new MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, a more powerful version of the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 that powers the CMF Phone 1.

As for the software, it is expected to run Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.1 on top, just like the recently released Nothing Phone 3a Pro and the Nothing Phone 3a. The CMF Phone 1 also runs on Nothing OS, and is upgradable to Android 15.

For the battery, reports suggest that the phone could feature a 5,000mAh battery and support 50W fast charging. The CMF Phone 1, for instance, also has a 5,000mAh battery.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs CMF Phone 1: Camera The camera is expected to be a major upgrade in the CMF Phone 2 Pro. It is confirmed to feature a triple camera setup. The third lens is going to be a 50MP telephoto, and it will be coupled with an ultra-wide shooter.

The CMF Phone 1, on the other hand, features a 50MP main camera alongside a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs CMF Phone 1: Design And Display Design is expected to be slightly tweaked this time. The brand has confirmed it will feature a dual-tone design consisting of a light and dark colour combination in both white and orange variants. The orange version will have a lighter finish on the top and a darker finish at the bottom of the back, while the white variant will have a whitish finish on top and a grey finish on the bottom half of the phone.

The camera lenses are surrounded by a silver camera ring, marking a departure from the single camera module layout seen on the CMF Phone 1. That being said, other elements like the exposed screws are expected to make a comeback.

As for the display, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate support. It could also debut Nothing’s Essential Key, which was first introduced with the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro. The CMF Phone 1, of course, misses out on the Essential Key, having launched last year.