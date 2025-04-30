CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Vivo T4: Which mobile is better for around ₹20,000 price point?

CMF Phone 2 Pro was just launched earlier this week, starting at ₹18,999. This pricing puts it in a similar bracket to the Vivo T4, which retails for a tad bit more at ₹21,999.

Advertisement

Naturally, if you're in the market for a phone priced around ₹20,000, you might be curious about how these two compare. If you're wondering which one is the better choice, let’s walk you through their specifications and key features so you can make an informed decision.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Vivo T4: Performance and battery CMF Phone 2 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset and comes with 8GB RAM. The Vivo T4, on the other hand, sports the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, up to 12GB RAM. The base model in this case is 8GB.

Both phones offer up to 256GB of storage. Coming to the battery, the CMF Phone 2 Pro gets a 5,000mAh battery and supports a maximum fast charging speed of 33W. The Vivo T4, on the other hand, gets a massive 7,300mAh battery and supports 90W wired fast charging.

Advertisement

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Vivo T4: Camera and more CMF Phone 2 Pro features a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP 2x telephoto camera, which is a new addition this time, and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. This camera system can record 4K video at up to 30fps or 1080p video at 120fps. As for the Vivo T4, it gets a 50MP main wide camera alongside a 2MP depth sensor. This too can record 4K videos up to 30fps.

As for selfies, the CMF Phone 2 Pro has a 16MP shooter capable of recording 1080p video, while the Vivo T4 gets a 32MP selfie shooter, able to record 4K 30fps video.

Advertisement

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Vivo T4: Software and more Vivo T4 runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15. This phone is guaranteed up to two major OS upgrades. The CMF Phone 2 Pro runs on Nothing OS 3.2, the latest version from the company, and is based on Android 15 with three years of guaranteed software upgrades.

For biometrics, the CMF Phone 2 Pro features an in-display fingerprint scanner and the same is true for the Vivo T4 as well.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Vivo T4: Display and design CMF Phone 2 Pro features a 6.77-inch AMOLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,000 nits. This makes for 388 pixels per inch. The Vivo T4, on the other hand, gets a 6.77-inch panel as well.

Advertisement

It is also AMOLED, but the peak brightness is higher at 5,000 nits. It also delivers 388 pixels per inch. Both phones support an always-on display.

As for the design, both phones are crafted out of polycarbonate. However, the CMF Phone 2 Pro comes in multiple colours, white, black, orange, and light green, while the Vivo T4 comes in two: Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey.