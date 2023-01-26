Coca-Cola branded smartphone launching in India soon. Will you buy it?1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 08:13 AM IST
- According to online reports, the smartphone in the leaked render is the Realme 10 4G. The smartphone was launched in November last year.
Popular soft drink Coca-Cola is tipped to launch a smartphone in India soon. According to Indian tipster Mukul Sharma, the company may bring its phone in the country as soon as March this year. He says that Coca-Cola will collaborate with a smartphone manufacturer for the device.
