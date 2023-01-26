Popular soft drink Coca-Cola is tipped to launch a smartphone in India soon. According to Indian tipster Mukul Sharma, the company may bring its phone in the country as soon as March this year. He says that Coca-Cola will collaborate with a smartphone manufacturer for the device.

Sharing the information via a post on microblogging site Twitter, the leakster wrote “Here's the all new #Cola Phone. Can confirm that the device is launching this quarter in India. Coca-Cola is collaborating with a smartphone brand for this new phone".

He also shares an image of the upcoming Coca-Cola branded phone. The image shows the rear of the phone featuring a dual camera system on the back. One can also see volume control buttons located on the right edge of the phone. There are no other details of the phone.

Now, it may sound unusual for a beverage company to bring a smartphone. But, this will surely not be the first time that a non-smartphone manufacturer enters the smartphone market. Similarly, smartphone companies have collaborated with popular sales in the past. To name a few, OnePlus and Oppo have partnered to bring the McLaren edition and Avengers Edition of their devices.

According to online reports, the smartphone in the leaked render is the Realme 10 4G. The smartphone was launched in November last year. It is equipped with a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. The phone’s display comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the top and has a 90.8 percent screen ratio.

Realme 10 4G features a dual camera on the back. There is a 50MP primary camera on the phone. For selfies, the device boasts of a 16MP sensor.