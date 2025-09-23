COD Black Ops 7 Multiplayer: 18 Maps, new ‘Overload Mode’, and Beta dates confirmed

Activision has officially revealed the multiplayer component of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, offering players a first look at maps, game modes, and other in-game features ahead of the game’s release on 14 November.

The shooter will launch with a total of 18 multiplayer maps, including 16 standard 6v6 maps and two larger 20v20 Skirmish maps designed for expansive combat scenarios. Players can experience a variety of environments, from fast-paced, close-quarter arenas to larger, tactical maps that encourage strategic gameplay.

Among the maps available at launch are Blackheart, Cortex, Exposure, Imprint, The Forge, Toshin, Colossus, Den, Flagship, Homestead, Paranoia, Retrieval, Scar, and three returning favourites from Black Ops 2 — Express, Hijacked, and Raid. The Skirmish maps, Mission: Edge and Mission: Tide, will feature vehicles, wingsuits, and objective-based gameplay, offering a more dynamic battlefield experience.

In addition to traditional modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint, Black Ops 7 introduces a new 6v6 mode called Overload, where teams compete to control an overload device. The Skirmish mode and other classic modes, including Search and Destroy, Gunfight, Free-For-All, Kill Order, and Control, will also feature in the beta and full game.

Players will also find a wealth of new systems and features in the multiplayer experience, including the Overclock system, various Perks and Field Upgrades, and enhanced movement options such as wall jumps and tactical sprint. Custom loadouts, weapons, scorestreaks, and operators will further expand gameplay strategies.

Early access to the Black Ops 7 beta will begin on 2 October for those who pre-order the game, with an open beta for all players starting on 5 October and running until 8 October.