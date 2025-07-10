Code hints at Apple’s plans for generative AI support chatbot: What it could mean for users

Apple is reportedly working on a generative AI-powered chatbot designed to enhance user experience within its Apple Support app. According to a recent report byMacRumors, code found by contributor Aaron Perris hints at the development of a text-based virtual assistant capable of addressing customer queries instantly.

While the feature is not yet publicly available and Apple has provided no official timeline for its release, the development could mark a potentially significant shift in the tech giant’s support strategy. The chatbot appears to serve as an immediate intermediary between the user and a live support representative, allowing for faster resolutions without the need to wait for callbacks or text replies.

What is particularly noteworthy is the timing of this revelation. Just weeks ago, Apple executives Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, and Greg Joswiak, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, toldThe Wall Street Journal that the company had no interest in building a “bolt-on chatbot.” Instead, they emphasised Apple’s focus on delivering “deeply integrated” AI features across its ecosystem. The emergence of this standalone support assistant may signal a rethink of that stance.

The chatbot, said to be similar in functionality to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, is reportedly powered by generative AI models, though Apple has not disclosed which models are being utilised. The code suggests that while the assistant is designed to offer immediate help, it should not be viewed as a replacement for professional or technical advice.

Further details indicate the assistant may support image and file uploads, a functionality that could be particularly useful for diagnosing issues visually or verifying details like proof of purchase and warranty status. If implemented, this feature could streamline processes like checking AppleCare+ coverage or past repair records.