Coding not a must: Tim Cook emphasizes diversity and creativity in Apple's hiring
Cook emphasizes that Apple considers individuals from all walks of life in its hiring process, including those without a college degree or coding expertise.
Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, emphasized during a conversation with singer Dua Lipa that there are certain key character traits the company's HR managers seek in candidates during interviews. Cook highlighted the significance of 'collaboration' as one of the primary qualities that individuals must possess to secure a position at the tech giant's Cupertino, California headquarters.