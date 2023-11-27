Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, emphasized during a conversation with singer Dua Lipa that there are certain key character traits the company's HR managers seek in candidates during interviews. Cook highlighted the significance of 'collaboration' as one of the primary qualities that individuals must possess to secure a position at the tech giant's Cupertino, California headquarters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Is there a strong collaborative spirit among employees? Do they truly embrace the concept that the combined efforts of individuals result in greater collective success?" the Apple CEO commented.

The CEO provided further clarification on his concept of 'one plus one equals three': "Experiencing collaboration with individuals who inspire and bring out our best is truly remarkable. Essentially, we share the belief that the combination of your idea and my idea surpasses the merit of each individual idea in isolation." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cook, who assumed the role of Senior Vice President at Apple in March 1998, was later questioned by Lipa about the prerequisites for working at the iPhone maker, such as needing a degree or exceptional coding skills.

In response, he emphasized that the company considers individuals from 'all walks of life' in its hiring process.

“…this includes those with or without a college degree. Even though I consider coding to be a valuable skill for everyone, we have hired individuals who lack expertise in it, or do not regularly utilise it in their daily work," added Cook. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Curious individuals unafraid to pose questions, those brimming with creativity, and candidates capable of being team players are sought after at Apple, according to Cook.

Meanwhile, Apple has reportedly announced support for RCS (Rich Communication Services messages) in iPhones. So far, Google has asked the California based tech giant to support its Rich Communication Services messages. Those who do not know, RCS chat is considered as the successor to SMS.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple said in a statement that later next year they will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile which is the standard as per the GSM Association. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS. This will work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users," told Apple to the publication.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.