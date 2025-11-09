ColorOS 16 rollout begins in India: When will your Oppo phone get Android 16 powered update?

Oppo has confirmed that it is rolling out the Android 16 powered ColorOS 16 update globally starting this month. The first batch of ColorOS 16 rollout seems to have begun as evident from various posts on social media where users shared receiving the latest update. However, when will the latest update reach your device? Here's the detailed timeline for the rollout.

ColorOS 16 rollout timeline in India: November 2025: OPPO Find N3 Flip

OPPO Find X8 Pro

OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno14 5G

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno13 5G

December 2025: OPPO Find N2 Flip

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G

Q1 2026: OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno12 5G

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno11 5G

OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G

OPPO F31 Pro 5G

OPPO F31 5G

OPPO F29 Pro 5G

OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G

OPPO K13 5G

OPPO K13x 5G

OPPO K12x 5G

OPPO Pad SE

ColorOS 16 features:

ColorOS 16

Top features of ColorOS 16 ​1) Improved animations: ​Oppo says that ColorOS 16 brings seamless animations that are visible during app opening and closing, switching between apps, and navigating multiple widgets. The company credits these changes to the new Luminous Rendering and Trinity Engine.

​It also claims to bring a refreshed design, inspired by the “interplay of light and shadow found in nature” to create a more intuitive and fresh-feeling UI.

​On the practical side, users can now set Motion Photos and even videos as wallpapers and choose from a wider range of fonts. The AI in the UI can also suggest text styles that match the wallpaper.

​2) Always on Display: ​The Always on Display on ColorOS 16 is getting a major update. Users will now be able to set a full-screen AOD that can display their lock screen wallpaper along with other key information.

ColorOS 16 lock screen

​3) Resizable folders: ​ColorOS 16 allows users to long press on any folder or app icon to resize it into various formats like tall, wide, or large, while the surrounding home screen layout also adapts dynamically. The new feature gives users flexibility and more screen real estate for any app they choose.

​4) New editing tools in Photos app: ​The Photos app now gets another AI boost with a new Portrait Glow tool, which uses AI to improve portraits taken in poor lighting and optimizes skin tones and lighting.

​Meanwhile, the video editor has also received a big boost in the new UI, with options to trim the clip, adjust speed, add music, crop video, add text, filters, and adjust contrast, brightness, and saturation.

​5) Better connectivity: ​Oppo had added the option to transfer files between Oppo devices and iPhones with ColorOS 15, and the company is taking this a step further with the new UI adding support for both Mac and Windows PC connectivity using the O+ Connect app.

