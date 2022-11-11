Silicon valley is undergoing a major overhaul with big tech companies firing employees. Twitter , Meta, Netflix, Coinbase, Robinhood and others have already laid off a major chunk of their workforce. Now reports suggest that Amazon may soon join the list of companies laying off employees.

Indians form a major chunk of workforce in the US Silicon Valley. With the layoffs, the future of H1B visa holders remains uncertain as they have to find another job in the next 60 days. In case they fail to do so, they may have to return back to India.

Amidst all this, an Indian company is offering jobs to those who have lost their jobs in the US recently.

In a series of tweets, Harsh Jain – CEO and co-founder of Dream Sports has invited Indian employees to join his company. For the unversed, Dream Sports Group comprises names like Dream 11, Fancode, Dream Capital, DreamSetGo and others.

“With all the 2022 Tech layoffs (52,000+!) in the US, please spread the word to remind Indians to come back home (specially those with visa issues) to help Indian Tech realise our hyper-growth potential in the next decade!," Jain wrote in a tweet.

In another tweet, Jain said that his company is ‘profitable’ and is a ‘$8 billion co’ with more than 150 million users and ‘10 kickass portfolio companies’. He went on to ask people to recommend someone they know who ‘fits the above’ and that they can reach out to the company at indiareturns@dreamsports.group.

He added that his company is ‘constantly looking for great talent, specially with leadership experience in design, product and tech.’

According to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks the industry, about 100,000 tech jobs have been cut this year. The list includes big names like Microsoft, Netflix, Twitter, Amazon, Walmart, Robinhood, Ford, and TikTok in the US. While others like Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google have either frozen hiring or said they’re re-evaluating staffing needs as the breakneck growth that the tech industry has enjoyed fades amidst the rising interest rates and inflation.