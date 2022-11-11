‘Come back home’: This Indian CEO offers jobs to those laid off by Twitter, Meta2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 06:53 PM IST
- In a series of tweets, Harsh Jain – CEO and co-founder of Dream Sports has invited Indian employees to join his company.
Silicon valley is undergoing a major overhaul with big tech companies firing employees. Twitter, Meta, Netflix, Coinbase, Robinhood and others have already laid off a major chunk of their workforce. Now reports suggest that Amazon may soon join the list of companies laying off employees.