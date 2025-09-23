Comet AI browser now available for all Perplexity Pro users in India, netizens call it ‘indispensable’

Perplexity has made its Comet browser available to all of the company's Pro subscribers in India. The browser was launched back in July and was initially only available to the company's Max subscribers, but it has been rolling out to more and more users in the last few months.

​What is Comet? ​Comet is an AI-powered web browser developed by Perplexity that is aimed at functioning as a personal assistant and thinking partner. The browser also comes with many agentic capabilities, allowing users to enter text or voice prompts to perform tasks like making online purchases, scheduling meetings, summarizing articles, analyzing PDFs, and more.

​Comet is currently only available to macOS and Windows users in India, while the Comet app on the Play Store only allows users to pre-register at the moment.

​How much does a Perplexity Pro subscription cost? ​A Perplexity Pro subscription costs ₹17,000 per year. However, the subscription is available for free to all Airtel customers, including prepaid, postpaid, Wi-Fi, and DTH customers.

