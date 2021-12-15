Jio customers will soon be able to recharge their subscription using WhatsApp, Reliance Jio and Meta (formerly Facebook) said on Wednesday. Jio Platforms Ltd Director Akash Ambani today said that Jio and Meta teams are working closely to open more avenues of collaboration.

"And one such avenue is Jio on WhatsApp, which is simplifying the entire 'prepaid recharge' which will be rolled out very soon. This will bring consumers convenience like they've never had before," he said while speaking at Meta's Fuel for India 2021 event.

The feature is slated to be rolled out in 2022. The feature will make the process of recharging simple, especially for older citizens who at times may find it difficult to head outside, said Isha Ambani, Director, Jio Platforms.

"It is really exciting how the end-to-end experience for Recharge through WhatsApp along with the ability to make payments can potentially make the lives of millions of Jio subscribers much more convenient," she said.

At the end of September quarter, Reliance Jio had 429.5 million users. In April 2020, Meta (then Facebook) had announced an investment of $5.7 billion ( ₹43,574 crore) in Jio Platforms.

The companies had also talked about creating a better shopping and commerce experience in India working with JioMart by leveraging WhatsApp's communication and payments platform.

Akash Ambani today said there are currently over half a million retailers on JioMart and the number is growing. He said he continued to be excited about Jio's partnership with Meta.

"And in collaboration with the WhatsApp team, we intend to build out native features that will not only help users shop seamlessly on WhatsApp but will also help retailers increase stock assortments, improve margins and get them closer to perhaps a larger base of customers, like never before," he said.

With agency inputs

