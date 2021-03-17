Coming ‘vaccine passports’ aim for simplicity
- Designers of the health passes hope unfussy apps will reduce stress for passengers pre-flight, quickly providing proof of a negative Covid-19 test or a vaccination
The first digital “vaccine passports" for post-pandemic travel have been designed as easy-to-use applications that will one day merge into other travel platforms, like airline apps, their developers say.
Though popularly known as vaccine passports, the apps also include information like Covid-19 test status, and are in trial runs in several places around the world.
