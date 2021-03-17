Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Coming ‘vaccine passports’ aim for simplicity

Coming ‘vaccine passports’ aim for simplicity

Photo Bloomberg
4 min read . 02:00 PM IST KATIE DEIGHTON, The Wall Street Journal

  • Designers of the health passes hope unfussy apps will reduce stress for passengers pre-flight, quickly providing proof of a negative Covid-19 test or a vaccination

The first digital “vaccine passports" for post-pandemic travel have been designed as easy-to-use applications that will one day merge into other travel platforms, like airline apps, their developers say.

Though popularly known as vaccine passports, the apps also include information like Covid-19 test status, and are in trial runs in several places around the world.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.