Companies face growing challenges to move personal data from Europe

In recent months, cases have stacked up in which European regulators required companies and government offices to cut ties with American technology providers. Portugal’s statistical institute, for example, stopped using cloud-security companyCloudflare Inc. after the country’s regulator said it was possible that Cloudflare could move data to the U.S., where it is based. Cloudflare said it didn’t transfer any of the institute’s data to the U.S. In December, a German court ordered a university to stop using Cookiebot, a consent-management platform for websites that shared data with a U.S.-based cloud host. Even if the data were kept in the EU, the court ruled, an American company could be required to give data to law enforcement authorities under the U.S. Cloud Act, a 2018 law that requires U.S.-based companies to comply with such demands.