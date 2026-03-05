Meta Ray-Bans may have exposed your most intimate moments: Here's what every owner must do immediately

Meta’s Ray-Ban Smart Glasses are under the spotlight after an investigation by Swedish media outlets revealed that the user data, including private videos recorded using them, may not be ‘private’ after all.

Who can see videos shot by Meta Ray-Ban glasses? The investigation found that a Kenya-based Meta subcontractor had access to intimate and disturbing videos taken by glasses wearers. This includes explicit content and even personal information like bank accounts details.

Unnamed workers for the subcontractor told the publication that many of the videos they looked into as part of the process, known as data labeling, which is used to train AI models, appear to be captured when users weren't aware they were being recorded.

The revelations have sent shockwaves across users and regulators, who have raised concerns about data privacy.

Smart Glasses collect more data than required Pavan Karthick M, a Threat Researcher at Bengaluru-based cybersecurity firm CloudSEK, said that devices like Meta’s Ray-Ban Smart Glasses collect much more data than other gadgets as they are worn by the user all the time.

“Especially for things like these, Ray-Ban glasses, there is much more data that goes into that, because you're wearing it all the time. It can hear what you speak, and it can also see what you see. They try to collect as much data from you as possible in terms of usage statistics and how the device is working,” Karthick told LiveMint.

Opt out from cloud storage He pointed out that most such devices come with all privacy settings turned off, and the first step for users to ensure data safety is to turn them on while setting up the new gadget.

“Users have an option to disable cloud processing and restrict data sharing by opting out. While cloud processing saves you storage, it also gives Meta the opportunity to use the data for training purposes. This could be anything, like intimate videos, all public videos that aren't supposed to be captured by Ray-Ban or Meta, to which some contractor in Nairobi could also gain access,” he said.

Be aware of what you record According to Karthick, it is mostly up to the user to be vigilant about what they record and share using the Meta Ray-Ban glasses.

“You are in control of what you are recording, and the other person who is getting recorded can also see if they are being recorded, as there is an LED light indicator. If I own a Ray-Ban Meta glasses, I'll ensure to go through settings, turn off literally everything, because I don't want my videos to be uploaded to the cloud,” he said.

Meta is listening He, however, acknowledged that while Meta Ray-Ban glasses may not record videos accidentally, they are still listening to what you say the whole time.

“There is a constant recording happening; it is looking for the Hey Meta command to start recording. You can disable this and use buttons to start recording,” he said.

Delete you cloud data If you are concerned about their data ending up in the wrong hands, Karthick said, Meta allows users to delete their data from the cloud.

“Meta gives users the option to delete any data that they have recorded. Except for any data that they need to hold for legal purposes, users should be able to delete all their videos. So if you are worried about your private videos, I would say you should delete it,” he said.

Meta doesn't have the best privacy record Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp has a long history of not being upfront about how and what data they collect about users and how it is used.

Prashant Mali, a Cyber and Privacy lawyer at Bombay High Court, pointed out that Meta’s privacy polices have several loopholes.

“Meta’s privacy policies fall woefully short of providing robust safeguards for user data, as they are permeated with loopholes that favor the company’s AI ambitions over genuine protection,” Mali told LiveMint.

“The fine print explicitly permits human reviewers to access sensitive content captured by the glasses, while vulnerabilities to hacking transform these devices into potent surveillance tools, rendering the policies more porous than a secure wall,” he added.

Opt-out is misleading Mali also noted that Meta’s recent policy updates have made opt-outs irrelevant.

“Recent policy updates have eliminated key opt-out mechanisms, compelling users into involuntary data retention practices that exemplify corporate overreach masquerading as technological advancement,” he said.

Safe practices for Meta Ray-Ban glass users According to him, the following are some safe practices for Meta Ray-Ban glass users who are concerned about their data privacy.

Scrutinise privacy settings

Disable unnecessary data sharing and voice storage right away

Think twice before capturing anything

Always ask permission in public.

Delete old recordings manually

Opt out of AI training feeds

Don’t let Meta turn your life into their data goldmine.

If something feels off, report it to regulators or on social media