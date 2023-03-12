Worried that your child is glued to the smartphone screen all-day? Or you simply wish to regulate your own screen time. If yes, then we have a solution for you. Apple iPhones have a ‘Screen Time’ feature that allows you to see the time you spent on an app installed on your device.

As per an Apple support page, Screen Time lets one know how much time they spend on apps, websites, and more. This way, users can make more informed decisions about how they use their devices, and set limits if one wishes to.

Here’s how to enable Screen Time on your iPhone:

- Go to Settings on your Apple iPhone

- Next, tap on the Screen Time

- Here, turn on the Screen Time by toggling it on

- Tap on it again

- Next, you can select This is My [device] or This is My Child's [device].

Once the Screen Time is enabled, you will see a report showing how you use your device, apps, and websites. Next, if you wish to limit the time spent on individual apps, Apple iPhone has an ‘App Limits’ feature. With this feature, you can set daily limits for app categories with App Limits. For example, you might want to see productivity apps while you're at work, but not social networking or games. App Limits refresh every day at midnight, and you can delete them any time.

To set app limits:

- Go to Settings and head to Screen Time

- Here, tap on the App Limits option and hit the Add Limit button

- You can here choose the app categories for which you want to set a time limit. Then choose the apps as per your wish. Do note that the time limit you set for apps/categories is applicable to all.

- Tap on the Next button. Here, you will be able to ‘Customize Days’ and set limitations for each day specifically.

- Once finished, hit the Add button