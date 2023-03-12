Concerned about spending long hours on Instagram, FB? Here’s how to control

Once the Screen Time is enabled, you will see a report showing how you use your device, apps, and websites. Next, if you wish to limit the time spent on individual apps, Apple iPhone has an ‘App Limits’ feature. With this feature, you can set daily limits for app categories with App Limits. For example, you might want to see productivity apps while you're at work, but not social networking or games. App Limits refresh every day at midnight, and you can delete them any time.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}