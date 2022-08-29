Confirmed: Reliance to bring ‘ultra-affordable’ smartphone with Google

Jio plans to launch its 5G services in the country by Diwali this year. The next-generation network services will initially be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Subsequently, the coverage will be increased across the country by December 2023. Jio says that it has committed a total investment of ₹2 lakh crore for 5G roll-out plan which, it says, will be the fastest in the world. “We are also working very closely with all leading global smartphone OEMs, and we have their commitment that they will support Jio's True 5G," Mukesh Ambani said.

