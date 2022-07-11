Connected tech turns general wards into ICUs

However, patients at the hospital don’t get to see the sensors at work. For them, they’re similar to patches used for ECGs and are placed on their chest. Inside these patches are the sensors, which connect to a real-time health monitoring system (RTHMS) designed by the Indian arm of US technology giant Honeywell, and which use internet of things (IoT) technology to relay the data through the cloud to a dashboard, which can be accessed on computers and smartphones. The two companies announced their partnership in May.