Behind crypto's failed bid for the US Constitution

ConstitutionDAO was created for the sole purpose of winning the auction. However, they lost to Kenneth Griffin, the chief executive of American hedge fund Citadel. Griffin won the bid at $43 million, after the two parties spent many rounds of bidding trying to outdo each other. The move was hailed by many as a show of strength for the crypto community and as a show of how powerful applications built on principles of the third generation of the Internet (web3) can be. In the group’s own words, it showed the world what “a group of Internet friends" could do with the “power of web3".