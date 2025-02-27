Microsoft expands its Copilot AI tool, introducing unlimited access to Voice and Think Deeper features for enhanced user interactions and reasoning. The update responds to user demand, offering practical applications while maintaining security.

Microsoft has announced an expansion of its Copilot AI tool, offering users unlimited access to its Voice and Think Deeper features. The update, which began rolling out on Wednesday, aims to enhance Copilot's capabilities by providing extended voice interactions and improved reasoning for complex queries.

The Voice feature allows users to engage in prolonged spoken conversations with Copilot. It can be used for various practical tasks, such as practising a new language, preparing for job interviews, or receiving hands-free guidance while cooking.

Think Deeper, powered by OpenAI's o1 model, is designed to handle more intricate problems requiring advanced reasoning. Users can employ it for tasks like evaluating major purchases, assessing the financial impact of home renovations, or making strategic career decisions. Microsoft suggests prompts such as comparing electric cars based on design and longevity, determining the best home improvement investments, or weighing the benefits of buying a generator for areas prone to power outages.

The update comes in response to growing user demand, with Microsoft acknowledging that many have previously encountered usage limits. The company states that it is working to provide broad access to these advanced features while maintaining security and preventing misuse. However, Microsoft warns that users may still experience delays or temporary interruptions during peak demand periods or in cases of policy violations.

In addition to these free features, Microsoft continues to offer its Copilot Pro subscription. Paid users will retain priority access to the latest AI models during busy times, receive early access to experimental features, and gain additional functionality within Microsoft 365 applications such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint.