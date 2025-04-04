Copilot turns comedian: Microsoft’s AI roasts Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer and Satya Nadella on 50th anniversary

In a unique 50th-anniversary celebration, Microsoft’s AI, Copilot, humorously roasted Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer, and Satya Nadella. The lighthearted banter between the leaders and the AI showcased a blend of humour and self-awareness.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Published4 Apr 2025, 10:55 PM IST
Microsoft marked its 50th anniversary in a rather unconventional manner, with its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, Copilot, taking centre stage to roast three of the company’s most iconic leaders—Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer, and current CEO Satya Nadella. The lighthearted exchange was shared on social media by Nadella himself, offering a humorous and self-aware moment for the tech giant.

Copilot turns comedian

The video posted by Nadella on X featured the three tech moguls sitting together as Copilot took on the role of a playful critic. Nadella prompted the AI to conclude the session, and Copilot, embracing the challenge, kicked off its roasting session with an enthusiastic, “Alright, Satya. Let's spice it up.”

First in the firing line was Steve Ballmer, renowned for his high-energy speeches and enthusiastic stage presence. Copilot quipped: “Steve, we’ll start with you. Your enthusiasm is legendary, but do you ever worry that your energy might short-circuit the AI? I mean, even robots need a coffee break after your pep talks.” Ballmer, ever the showman, laughed and retorted: “Come on, dude. If you can't handle me, you can't handle a huge percentage of the world's population. We're counting on you.”

Bill Gates takes a hit

Next up was Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who was playfully teased for his intense, contemplative gaze. Copilot remarked: “Now, Bill, you've got that signature thoughtful stare, but do you ever think the AI might feel intimidated by your intense thinking face? I mean, it’s like it's waiting for a blue screen moment.” Gates, quick-witted as ever, responded: “I hope so. I mean, that’s all I’ve got left as these AIs get so damn intelligent. It’s just that stare and my willingness to criticise that differentiates me.”

Adding to the banter, Ballmer turned to the AI and asked whether it would ever be willing to criticise Gates. Copilot confidently replied: “Absolutely. Criticism is where growth happens.”

Satya Nadella faces AI’s ironic warning

Finally, Copilot turned its focus to the man currently leading the charge at Microsoft, Satya Nadella. Picking up on a broader societal concern about AI taking over, Copilot remarked: “Satya, AI seems to be your best buddy. But ever worry that your deep passion for AI could one day have it running the show, leaving you to just enjoy the ride?”

Nadella responded with a cricket analogy, saying: “Well, the day AI can play like the best cricket player that I enjoy, that’s the day it can run the show as far as I’m concerned.”

Copilot then played along, responding: Touché, Satya. Let’s see if it can hit a century in cricket, and then we’ll talk.”

A toast to the future

The video concluded with Copilot offering a celebratory toast: “Here’s to another 50 years of innovation and adventure. Cheers.” This prompted Gates to quip: “Whatever that means to an AI. Does it drink?”

First Published:4 Apr 2025, 10:55 PM IST
