Corning launches toughest Gorilla Glass yet: Details here

Corning launched a new product for display protection. The new product called Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and the company claims that this is the toughest glass built for smartphones , laptops, tablets, and wearables. According to the company, the new glass provides better drop and scratch performance compared to competitive aluminosilicate glasses.

"Corning's extensive consumer research has shown that improved drop and scratch performance are key components of consumer purchasing decisions," said John Bayne, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile Consumer Electronics.

In lab tests, Gorilla Glass Victus achieved drop performance up to 2 meters when dropped onto hard, rough surfaces. Competitive aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers typically fail when dropped from less than 0.8 meters.

According to the company,Gorilla Glass Victus also surpasses Corning Gorilla Glass 6 with up to a 2X improvement in scratch resistance. Additionally, the scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass Victus is up to 4X better than competitive aluminosilicate glasses.

Smartphone durability is one of the biggest concerns in the largest phone markets in the world - China, India, and the United States. Corning claims when tested against features such as screen size, camera quality, and device thinness, durability was twice as important, and consumers were willing to pay a premium for improved durability. Samsung will be the first customer to adopt Gorilla Glass Victus in the near future.

"Dropped phones can result in broken phones, but as we developed better glasses, phones survived more drops but also showed more visible scratches, which can impact the usability of devices," said Bayne.

"Instead of our historic approach of asking our technologists to focus on a single goal - making the glass better for either drop or scratch - we asked them to focus on improving both drop and scratch, and they delivered with Gorilla Glass Victus," added Bayne.

With Inputs from ANI

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via